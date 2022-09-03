Harbhajan, Pathan to Lead in Legends League

NEW DELHI, Sep 2: Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh will lead the LNJ Bhilwara Group's Bhilwara Kings team in the Legends League Cricket (LLC), scheduled to commence on September 16, while former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan will helm the affairs for Manipal Group-owned Manipal Tigers. This year's LLC will be a 16-match affair. It will be played for the first time in India and will be hosted in six cities. The league will start on September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The venues for play-offs and finals are yet to be decided. IANS

