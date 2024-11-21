Hardik Pandya reclaims No.1 spot in ICC Men’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings

Dubai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings. Meanwhile, rising star Tilak Varma has made a meteoric rise into the top 10 batters as the ICC released the latest rankings updates on Wednesday.

Pandya’s consistent performances during India’s 3-1 series win in South Africa have earned him accolades. His unbeaten 39 in the second T20I stabilised India’s innings, while his economical spell of 1/8 in three overs during the decisive fourth game was pivotal in sealing the series. This marks Pandya’s second stint as the No. 1 T20I all-rounder, having previously achieved the ranking after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Tilak, India’s Player of the Series, was another standout. The young batter scored two centuries and amassed 280 runs across the series, vaulting him 69 spots to third in the T20I batting rankings. He is now India’s highest-ranked T20I batter, surpassing skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who dropped to fourth place.

Sanju Samson, another consistent performer for India, climbed 17 places to secure the 22nd spot among T20I batters after scoring two centuries in the same series. IANS

