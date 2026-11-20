Johannesburg: Simon Harmer and Kagiso Rabada ran riot to set up an easy nine-wicket win for South Africa in the first Test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Harmer claimed a second-innings six-wicket haul, while Rabada starred with a five-fer in the first innings followed by a three-wicket haul in the second to put a dreamy Bangladesh side to rest.

Harmer and Rabada’s second-innings act bowled Bangladesh for 168, and the hosts were handed a meagre target of 12, which they gunned down in the second over itself shortly before lunch on Day 5 for a nine-wicket victory despite losing opener Marques Ackerman in the first over.

For his stellar all-round performance, Rabada was adjudged the Player of the Match. The speedster also scored a valuable 72 in the first innings that helped the hosts take a 157-run lead.

Bangladesh put up a strong 400 in the first innings after opting to bat first. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim scored a well-made 67, while Towhid Hridoy backed his record 242 not out against the West Indies with a strong 137 against the Proteas in the first innings.

Wicketkeeper Litton Das also made 120 as the middle-order stood tall after the new ball did the damage for the hosts. Rabada picked 5-70 in the first innings, while returning Dane Paterson took 4-92 and Marco Jansen also claimed one.

The Proteas had several players contributing for them in their reply. Marques Ackerman struck his maiden Test hundred, while new No.3 Zubayr Hamza made 83.

Captain Temba Bavuma scored 68 despite suffering a calf injury, and Ryan Rickelton and Rabada came up with a strong rearguard for the eighth wicket with a 117-run stand when the Proteas were 376/7 and were still trailing. Rickelton scored 102, while Rabada made 72 to put the Proteas in ascendancy with a 157-run lead.

The visitors had a tough time in the middle in the second innings as they could not replicate their first innings show. They were already 100/5 at the end of Day 4 when Harmer, Rabada and Marco Jansen struck for the hosts. IANS

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