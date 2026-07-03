Harry Kane Surpasses Pele’s World Cup Tally, Joins Ronaldo in Elite 20-Goal Tournament Club

NEW YORK: England captain Harry Kane has once again rewritten the record books, scoring a crucial brace in the FIFA World Cup to surpass football legend Pele’s goal tally and join Cristiano Ronaldo in an elite scoring club across major tournaments.

Kane became only the second player, after Cristiano Ronaldo, to score 20+ goals across FIFA World Cup and Euro Championships.

He surpassed Brazilian legend Pele’s FIFA World Cup goal tally with 13 goals.

Kane now holds 10 knockout goals in major tournaments, leading European players since Euro 2020.

England will face Mexico in the Round of 16 at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

Records continue to tumble for England captain Harry Kane as, following his match-winning brace in a crucial round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup against DR Congo, he became just the second player to score 20 or more goals across both the FIFA WC and the Euro Championships.

Harry’s goal count across the FIFA World Cup and the Euro has touched 20, with 13 coming in the World Cup and seven in the Euro Championships. Only the Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo (10 FIFA WC goals and 14 Euro goals) has done better with 24 goals. Agencies

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