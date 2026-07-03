Harry Kane Hails Dramatic Comeback vs DR Congo as One of His Favourite England Wins

Atlanta: Harry Kane said England’s win over DR Congo after coming from a goal down is ‘one of his favourites in an England shirt now’, while crediting the team’s patience for saving a historic upset at the FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions captain is constantly living up to that adage and rising to the occasion. With his team teetering on the brink and the Central Africans dreaming of causing a historic upset, Kane stepped up to deliver the goods yet again.

“As soon as he hit it (for his second goal), I knew it was going in. I was already celebrating. I try to be the best version of myself. Leading by example is one of my biggest traits and my biggest mottos I try to live by,” Kane stressed after a masterclass in clinical finishing in which he found the net twice from just three attempts on target.

“It was a crazy game, first and foremost playing against a tough team, a well-organised team. The keeper made some unbelievable saves in the first half, it was just about pounding the rock. Keep pounding the rock. Our moment would come.

“We spoke about people having hero moments, it could be anyone. It could be me, it could be a save from Pickers, a block from the defenders, whoever it is we have hero moments. For me it was today.

“What a crazy game. To come back in the way we did is just extremely pleasing and makes me proud of the group, proud of the boys. It was a tough game and for me, personally, one of my favourites in an England shirt now; to get a couple of goals and help the team over the line is obviously a magical, magical feeling,” the striker added. IANS

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