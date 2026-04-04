Harry Kane to Miss Freiburg Clash, Set for Real Madrid Tie: Vincent Kompany

MUNICH: Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match at Freiburg this weekend but should be fit for its Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week, coach Vincent Kompany said Friday. Kane missed England’s friendly defeat by Japan this week with an ankle problem and has not recovered in time to face Freiburg on Saturday. Bayern takes on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in its Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

“Harry trained well until Sunday, then he felt something in his ankle while with the national team,” Kompany told reporters. Agencies

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