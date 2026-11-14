Marco Jansen named ICC Men's Player of the Month for October 2026

Dubai: South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2026 following his outstanding performances in the Proteas’ 2-1 Test series victory over Australia. The 26-year-old claimed his maiden Player of the Month award after beating Pakistan’s rising all-rounder Arafat Minhas and West Indies white-ball captain Shai Hope, who were the other nominees for the honour.

Jansen played a crucial role in South Africa’s comeback after losing the opening Test, producing match-winning performances with both bat and ball to help his side clinch the three-match series. IANS

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