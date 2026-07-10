Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out of T20I Series with Hamstring Injuries

MUMBAI: Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy have been ruled out the remainder of India’s ongoing T20I series against England, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday.

Both players have sustained hamstring injuries, and will thus miss the 4th and 5th T20Is of the series.

Neither player has enjoyed a particularly successful tour. Harshit took three wickets at an economy rate of 10, while Varun managed just a single wicket at an economy of 10.28.

Harshit is also in the squad for the upcoming ODI leg of the tour, but no replacement has been announced yet. Agencies

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