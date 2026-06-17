Women’s T20 World Cup: Spin Challenge Awaits Netherlands After India’s Emphatic Start

Headingley: An in-form India will look to continue their winning momentum in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they face debutants Netherlands in their upcoming clash in Leeds on Wednesday.

India couldn’t have asked for a stronger start to their World Cup campaign. A commanding 64-run victory over Pakistan not only earned two crucial points but also underlined their credentials as one of the tournament favourites. The batting unit clicked from the outset, with Smriti Mandhana setting the tone through a sparkling 68 off 44 deliveries. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur ensured the innings never lost direction with a composed 36 before Richa Ghosh’s 34 from just 17 balls powered India to a formidable 170.

If the batting impressed, the bowling completely dismantled Pakistan. Deepti Sharma delivered a spell for the ages, returning figures of 5 for 10 to become the leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Shree Charani complemented her brilliantly with 3 for 21, while Renuka Singh Thakur’s new-ball threat and Radha Yadav’s left-arm spin provide India with a varied attack.

The Netherlands enter the contest after a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh despite posting 139 for 8. Captain Babette de Leede stood tall with a fighting half-century, but the rest of the batting order struggled to build meaningful partnerships. The Dutch will also hope openers Heather Siegers and Phebe Molkenboer can provide a stronger platform.

On the bowling front, Iris Zwilling continues to be the standout performer after becoming the first Netherlands player to reach 100 T20I wickets. Caroline de Lange claimed two wickets in the opener, but the attack lacked the penetration needed to defend a competitive total.

With net run rate likely to play a decisive role in Group A, India will be targeting another emphatic victory while the Netherlands search for their first points. IANS

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