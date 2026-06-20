Renshaw’s unbeaten 89 powers Australia to last-over win and T20 series triumph over Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM: Matt Renshaw’s all-round show with an unbeaten 89 and a wicket helped Australia with a seven-run win over Bangladesh in the second T20 in Chattogram on Friday to seal the three-match series.

Renshaw’s career-best score after Australia won the toss and decided to bat first helped the visitors reach 196-5, which they defended in a last-over thriller, with Bangladesh only managing 189-6.

Chasing 197, Bangladesh made a blistering start through openers Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan, who put on 48 in just 3.4 overs to raise hopes of a series-levelling win.

Tanzid smashed 30 off 15 balls with four fours and a six before Renshaw made the breakthrough, taking a sharp return catch off his own bowling.

Soumya Sarkar kept up the momentum as Bangladesh raced to 72-1 at the end of the powerplay, but Adam Zampa removed him for 15 to slow the charge.

Parvez Hossain Emon then counter-attacked, hammering 36 off 22 balls and combining with Saif in a 53-run stand to keep Bangladesh on course.

But Australia came back in the game when Aaron Hardie dismissed Emon, with captain Mitchell Marsh taking a running catch at cover, before Joel Davies removed the set Saif for 42.

Bangladesh needed 63 runs off the last 40 balls, with captain Towhid Hridoy holding the line.

Hridoy fought till the end with a brisk 35 off 22 balls, sharing a 36-run stand with Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, but was caught on the boundary with Bangladesh needing eight off the last ball of the chase.

Australia’s Hardie took two wickets, while Nathan Ellis, Renshaw, Zampa and Davies claimed one each.

Earlier, Renshaw’s innings lifted the visitors after they stumbled to 44-3 inside the powerplay.

Josh Inglis and Marsh gave the tourists a brisk start before Nasum Ahmed dismissed Inglis for 11 and Nahid Rana removed the in-form Cooper Connolly for one.

Mustafizur Rahman then sent back Marsh for 20 on the final ball of the powerplay.

Renshaw rebuilt with Tim David, whose 45 off 26 balls came in a match-defining 97-run stand.

The T20 series win comes after Australia’s shock 2-1 loss in the preceding one-day international series earlier this month. Agencies

Also Read: Jessica Pegula sinks Madison Keys to reach Berlin Open semis