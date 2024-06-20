Have plans against Afghanistan; focused on our strong points too, says Suryakumar Yadav

Bridgetown: Top-ranked men’s T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav said, India have had their plans against Afghanistan ahead of a much-awaited meeting in the Super Eight on Thursday. But at the same time, he stressed that India are focused on working over its strong points too.

“We do obviously have plans against Afghanistan. But we are completely focused on our strong points really well. We’re working on that. I mean, we do think about the opposition, but at the same time, at the end of the day, you should know what your strong points are and back it,” said Suryakumar to reporters after India’s optional practice session.

The right-handed batter also noted that practice pitches in Barbados have been better than the ones served at Cantiague Park when India played its three Group A games in New York. “I was happy playing there as well. It’s not that we weren’t happy playing there. But we were playing for the first time. The conditions were different and a little challenging as well. But we have played here (before). We know the conditions here, how they react, how they act.”

“So we are very happy to be here. Last time also, when we were here for ODIs, it was a similar kind of wicket. I don’t think there has been a lot of cricket played here in the last 10 days. The practice wickets were good and are much better than it was in USA, where it was a little bit spicy.

“So we’re expecting that the wicket during the game day will also be as good as practice wickets here. These are a bit more consistent to shot making might be easier, but they are slow so it will be interesting to see how we adapt,” he said. IANS

