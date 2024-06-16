USA Qualifies for T20 World Cup Super Eight Despite Abandoned Match

Sports

The United States of America made history on Friday by qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after their Group A match against Ireland was abandoned due to a wet outfield caused by overnight rains in Lauderhill, Florida.
The United States of America made history on Friday by qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after their Group A match against Ireland was abandoned due to a wet outfield caused by overnight rains in Lauderhill, Florida.

The USA is now assured of finishing second in Group A ahead of Pakistan, Canada and Ireland, thus knocking former champion Pakistan in the group stage itself.

Not a ball was bowled at a damp Lauderhill in Florida and T20 World Cup co-hosts USA shared the points with Ireland. A wet outfield delayed the toss in Florida, and, after several inspections and the best efforts of the local ground staff, the game was abandoned. IANS

