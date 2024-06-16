USA Qualifies for T20 World Cup Super Eight Despite Abandoned Match

Lauderhill: The United States of America made history on Friday by qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after their Group A match against Ireland was abandoned due to a wet outfield caused by overnight rains in Lauderhill, Florida.

The USA is now assured of finishing second in Group A ahead of Pakistan, Canada and Ireland, thus knocking former champion Pakistan in the group stage itself.

Not a ball was bowled at a damp Lauderhill in Florida and T20 World Cup co-hosts USA shared the points with Ireland. A wet outfield delayed the toss in Florida, and, after several inspections and the best efforts of the local ground staff, the game was abandoned. IANS

