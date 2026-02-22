‘He came back too early, it’s a good lesson’: Pep Guardiola on Rodri’s return

New Delhi: Pep Guardiola admitted that Rodri might have returned from injury sooner than ideal, yet believes the midfielder is slowly regaining his form. The Spain international sustained a knee ligament injury in September 2024, a year following his Ballon d’Or award, and returned to play in May. Since then, Rodri has struggled to regain the level of influence he had at Manchester City. Additionally, he missed part of this season due to a hamstring injury, which further affected his recovery and consistency. Guardiola stays hopeful, believing Rodri is on track to return to his best form.

“He came back too early. Our desire to get him back, him especially, he came back early, that’s why it was longer. It’s a good lesson,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by ESPN. “Human beings have a time for recovery. There are players who can recover earlier, like Bernardo (Silva) for example or Phil (Foden), and other ones need more time. Still it’s not his best but every time his mood and his training and his playing (is improving). He’s a special player,” he added. Agencies

