‘His words make a difference’: Bhuvneshwar hails Kohli’s experience as RCB crush Delhi Capitals in IPL clash

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar underlined the value of Virat Kohli's experience and communication within the team, saying that the senior batter's inputs continue to make a significant difference in their planning, despite not being in a leadership role.

Bhuvneshwar, who took three crucial wickets in RCB's dominant 9-wicket win against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday night, believes that having a seasoned campaigner like Kohli naturally contributes to the team environment and on-field decision-making.

“I think, irrespective of what he has achieved, it’s very important how he communicates, how he talks. I think his experience with batting, if he says something, it helps a lot,” Bhuvneshwar said in a video released by IPL on X.

“If you have such an individual who has so much experience, then it helps in the team contribution,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Kohli has achieved a significant milestone in his IPL career, completing 9,000 runs in the mega tournament. Kohli needed 11 runs to reach the landmark ahead of DC's clash and got there comfortably. On the final ball of the power play, with RCB chasing 76, he took off a single off Axar Patel's ball to achieve the record.

Bhuvneshwar also spoke about the change in his perspective, stressing that cricket remains a collective effort where individual performances must align for success.

“We generally look at performances from the end result, but I don’t look at it like that because it’s a team game,” he said.

“Sometimes if you are performing well, irrespective of the result or wicket… It’s very important to complement each other. If you are bowling well and someone is taking a wicket from the other end, that’s what matters,” he added.

Speaking of the match, Hazlewood’s 4-12 and Bhuvneshwar’s 3-5 ensured RCB bowled out DC for 75, the lowest total of this season, which they chased down with 81 balls to spare. With this win, RCB are back to the top of the points table with 13 points in seven matches. They will next face the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 30. IANS

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