Mumbai Indians sign Keshav Maharaj for IPL boost

Mumbai: Five-time winner Mumbai Indians have signed South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the ongoing 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match.

"Mumbai Indians have confirmed the signing of South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match," the Mumbai Indians informed in a statement on Monday.

Mumbai Indians wish Santner a full recovery and look forward to seeing him back in action soon, the statement said. IANS

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