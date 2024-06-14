Hitaashee, Seher, Mahreen to tee off in Singapore Ladies Masters

Singapore: Three Indians, including one amateur, will tee off at the second edition of the Singapore Ladies Masters. The 132-player event to be played over 54 holes, carries a purse of USD 100,000.

The three Indians in the field are Hitaashee Bakshi, current leader on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2024 Order of Merit, in India, Seher Atwal, and amateur Mahreen Bhatia, one of the India’s promising juniors, who has medals from US Kids European and World Championships, and the Faldo Series.

The 19-year-old Hitaashee Bakshi, who won on the local Tour three times in 2022, was down with injuries in 2023 when she played a few events but did not win. Now in 2024 she is looking fit and raring to go. She has a full card on Thailand LPGA, where she won the Qualifying School, and has also played on Taiwan LPGA. In four starts outside India, she has had all four Top-20 finishes.

Amateur Mahreen Bhatia, just 16, wants to play as many higher quality events as possible. She has got a spot following a stellar performance on the US kids Golf India, with whom Lyn Yeo, Organizer of the Singapore Ladies Masters, and founder of the LLD Sports, has an arrangement.

The USD 100,000 Singapore Ladies Masters in 2023 was won by Singapore’s Shannon Tan, who turned pro six months later and won on the Ladies European Tour, where she is now a regular.

