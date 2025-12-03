Hitesh Chauhan advanced to the ITF M15 second round in Gwalior

Gwalior: Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Hitesh Chauhan entered the second round of the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M15 tournament, which is being held at the Chambal Tennis Association courts in Gwalior. The 17-year-old Indian Junior Number 1 overcame Aditya Balsekar 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in a tight three-set encounter.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Ivan Lutkin beat Adityavardhan Duddupudi of India 7-5, 6-2; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam defeated compatriot and fifth seed Ishaque Eqbal 6-2, 7-5, while India's Parth Aggarwal went down to Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan 6-7, 0-6.

Indian wild card, Sarthak Suden, got the better of qualifier Freek Van Donselaar of the Netherlands in a fought three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, while Vivaan Bidasaria lost 6-2, 6-4 to Makar Krivoshchekov, and Raghav Jaisinghani defeated compatriot Deep Munim 6-2, 6-2 in a clash between two qualifiers. (IANS)

