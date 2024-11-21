Hockey: India defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title against China

Rajgir: India secured the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against China in the final here on Wednesday. Deepika’s decisive back-handed strike in the third quarter proved to be the difference, as the hosts defended their lead resolutely to claim their second consecutive title.

Overall, this is the third time that India have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, joining South Korea as the most successful team in the competition. After their maiden triumph in 2016 in Singapore, the Indian women's team won their second title in Ranchi in 2023 and have now followed it up with victory in Rajgir on Wednesday. India have claimed silver medals twice in 2013 and 2018 and bronze in 2010.

The match on Wednesday saw both teams trade blows in the first half but India upped the intensity in the second session and a goal from Deepika in the 31st minute ensured India defended their Asian Champions Trophy title.

Hockey India declared a reward of ?3 lakh each for all players and ?1.5 lakh each for all support staff following the Indian women’s hockey team's triumphant victory, Hockey India announced on the occasion.

Adding to this moment, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced a reward for podium finishers for the very first time in the competition's history. India will receive a substantial cash prize of USD 10,000, while China and Japan will be awarded USD 7,000 and USD 5,000 respectively.

Japan, who lost to India 2-0 in the semifinals, defeated Malaysia 4-1 in the playoff to bag the bronze medal in the event. IANS

Also Read: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Indian women’s hockey team women down Japan, storm into semis

Also Watch: