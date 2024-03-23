Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship: Manipur, Mizoram illuminate rise of hockey in Northeast India

Pune: Manipur and Mizoram, two states synonymous with their rich traditions and picturesque terrains, have emerged as the torchbearers of hockey prowess in the Northeast India, showcasing their mettle in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship.

The journey of Mizoram and Manipur in the ongoing marquee domestic championship has not only been remarkable but also symbolic of the burgeoning progress of hockey in the Northeast region. Both teams, defying odds and expectations, reached the quarterfinals, reflecting the unwavering dedication and untapped potential that exists in the Northeastern states. This spirited performance has fostered a new era of hockey excellence in the region.

Mizoram’s campaign was nothing short of spectacular. Backed by impressive performances from India striker Lalremsiami, Lalrinpuii and H Lalruatfeli, Mizoram registered emphatic victories over Himachal (10-0) and Rajasthan (20-2), to announce their arrival with authority. However, it was their showdown against Punjab that truly etched their name in the annals of Indian hockey history.

Against all predictions, they punched above their weight and clinched a sensational 4-2 triumph against Punjab, stunning the hockey fraternity and proving their prowess on the national stage. Although they narrowly missed the semi-final berth, succumbing to a close 1-2 defeat against last year’s Bronze medallists Jharkhand, their journey was a testament to resilience and skill.

Meanwhile, Manipur, featuring budding India stars Bichu Devi Kharibam, Suman Devi Thoudam and ably backed by captain Lily Chanu Mayengbam, also left an indelible mark on the tournament with their stellar performances.

Dominating their group stage encounters with commanding wins over Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu (12-0), Karnataka (3-0), and Uttarakhand (11-2), they showcased their dominance and tactical acumen. Despite a closely-fought battle against Maharashtra in the quarters, ending in a 2-1 loss, their journey was nothing less than inspiring. IANS

