NorthEast United FC Bolsters Squad with Signing of Defender Robin Yadav

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC announce the signing of 22-year-old defender Robin Yadav. He has signed a multi-year deal with the Highlanders, further strengthening the squad ahead of the new season.

Yadav’s move to NorthEast United FC comes after much anticipation, with the club’s ambitious project and vision for his development being key factors in his decision. His strong relationship with former coach and current NorthEast United assistant Naushad Moosa also played a significant role in his decision to join the club.

“I am thrilled to join NorthEast United FC. The club’s vision for my development is impressive, and I am eager to contribute to the team’s success. The support from the fans and the opportunity to work with the coaching staff excites me. I can’t wait to get started and give my best for the club,” said Robin Yadav to NEUF’s media team.

Known for his versatility, Yadav can play multiple positions across the backline, which will be a significant asset to the team. Earlier in the year, Robin was a part of the U-23 India team, which played two friendlies in Malaysia. IANS

