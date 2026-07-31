HS Prannoy crashes out of Taipei Open

NEW DELHI: India’s HS Prannoy suffered a crushing defeat in the Round of 16 of the Taipei Open on Thursday, losing to Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan in straight games.

Prannoy struggled to find his rhythm against Gunawan, who dominated large phases of the contest.

The opening game was evenly poised until 6-6 before Gunawan surged ahead with a string of points to clinch it 21-9.

Prannoy put up a stronger fight in the second game, staying level until 19-19. However, Gunawan won the final two points to wrap up the match in straight games. Agencies

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