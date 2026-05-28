Prannoy stuns Jonatan Christie in three-game thriller at Singapore Open

New Delhi: HS Prannoy upset World No. 5 Jonatan Christie 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 in a 61-minute battle on Day 2 of the Singapore Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the next round following a 21-14, 20-22, 21-13 victory over Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, according to a release.

Former World No. 6 Prannoy gave a strong comeback after dropping the opening game. Despite Christie holding a 7-3 advantage in their previous meetings, the Indian took control of the second game from 2-all and never allowed the Indonesian to outplay him, comfortably closing it 21-12.

The decider turned into a tense contest. While Jonatan held the advantage through the early exchanges, momentum shifted towards Prannoy in the closing stages. Trailing 16-18, the Indian scored five consecutive points to seal the victory 21-18. Prannoy will next face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the Round of 16. (ANI)

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