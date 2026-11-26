Lucknow: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy suffered an opening-round exit at the Syed Modi India International 2026 badminton tournament on Wednesday, losing 21-19, 21-17 to Chinese Taipei's Wu Zhe-ying in the men's singles event.

The defeat extended Prannoy's disappointing run this season, with the World Championships bronze medallist having failed to progress beyond the opening round in each of his last five tournaments, according to Olympics.com.

The 34-year-old has suffered first-round exits in 10 of the 13 BWF World Tour events he has participated in this year, while he was eliminated in the second round in the remaining three.

Eighth seed Tharun Mannepalli and Kiran George also bowed out of the men's singles. Mannepalli lost 23-21, 21-11 to England's Harry Huang, while George went down 21-4, 21-18 against fourth seed Richie Duta Richardo of Indonesia.

Sankar Subramanian also failed to progress, losing 21-17, 21-12 to Malaysia's second seed Lee Zii Jia. With the exits of the leading Indian contenders, the country's men's singles challenge will now depend on its younger players. Tushar Suveer provided a bright spot, upsetting fifth seed Justin Hoh of Malaysia 21-11, 21-17. Shashwat Dalal, Pranay Shettigar and Ginpaul Sonna also advanced to the second round, according to Olympics.com. (ANI)

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