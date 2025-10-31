Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament: Ayush Shetty, Kiran George stun higher-ranked rivals

NEW DELHI: Ayush Shetty and Kiran George grabbed the headlines on a fruitful day for India at the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament, registering stunning wins over higher-ranked opponents to storm into the men’s singles quarterfinals here on Thursday. If US Open champion Ayush thrashed former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in a lop-sided contest, Kiran showed grit and composure en route to an upset win over world No.13 Toma Junior Popov of France.

Ayush’s pinpoint accuracy in attack, athleticism in defence and total command at the net helped him shock Loh, the 2021 world champion, 21-11, 21-11 in a round-of-16 match. Agencies

