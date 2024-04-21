I am 100 percent ready to represent India in T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata: India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik revealed that he will support Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar decision of his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad.

The star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter created a buzz after playing back-to-back sensation knocks in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Karthik has been one of the most consistent players for RCB, scoring 226 runs in 7 matches this season at a strike rate of 205.45 and an impressive average of 75.33.

“I am completely with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar, and I respect any decision that they take,” said Dinesh Karthik in the pre-match press conference against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

“At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India (at the upcoming T-20 World Cup). I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T-20 World Cup. I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at their helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup,” he added.

Karthik's most recent innings came against Sunrisers Hyderabad of 83-runs in 35 deliveries which gave his team a chance to chase down the mammoth total of 288 runs. IANS

