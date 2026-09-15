‘I Deserve to Win Ballon d’Or’: Lamine Yamal Makes Strong Case for Award

Barcelona: FC Barcelona’s star forward Lamine Yamal said he deserves to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or after a successful year with Barcelona and Spain. The 19-year-old also said he and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe are the two best players in the world currently.

“For me, Mbappe and me, we’re the two best players in the world,” the winger said in an interview on Movistar Plus.

“I honestly think that, as the best in the world, maybe there are two of us, and this year I would deserve it because of what I’ve won,” he added.

Yamal played a part in helping Barca win La Liga last season and won the World Cup with Spain in the summer, making him a serious contender for the individual trophy.

Mbappe has also made his case for the award after finishing as the top scorer in the league and the UEFA Champions League. However, Madrid failed to win a single trophy last season and France, too, only managed a fourth-place finish. Agencies

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