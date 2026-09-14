Kylian Mbappe double fires Mourinho’s Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Goals from Alvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham made the result comfortable for Jose Mourinho’s side.

A 14th-minute penalty from Mbappe was followed three minutes later by a simple finish from Carreras, with Mbappe turned provider this time.

A relaxed Real Madrid found little resistance from Rayo thereafter and, 11 minutes before half-time, Vinicius Junior raced down the left to set up Bellingham for a neat finish into the corner.

Six minutes into the second half, Sergio Camello pulled a goal back for Rayo following sloppy Real Madrid play. Despite whistles from the home crowd, Real kept Rayo at bay, before closing out the game with a 90th-minute goal from Mbappe.

The result moved Real Madrid on to 12 points, level with leader Barcelona, which has a game in hand. Agencies

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