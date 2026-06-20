‘I won't be able to sleep tonight’, says Manzambi after first International brace

Los Angeles: Switzerland's prodigy Johan Manzambi, who inspired his team's 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina with his brilliant two-goal performance in the second half, is all over the moon and said he won't be able to sleep tonight after scoring his career 's first brace, and that too at the FIFA World Cup.

“Honestly, it’s incredible – it’s the first brace of my career, and at the World Cup on top of that,” Manzambi said after his Superior Player of the Match performance. “Scoring two goals in front of the fans and my family, that’s very, very nice. I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep tonight."

In a national team, Manzambi has so far been mostly used as a substitute, scoring three times in his first 13 appearances. His speed and box-to-box abilities made him the perfect candidate to pressure on a tired Bosnian team at Los Angeles Stadium.

"Johan is a happy guy with incredible footballing skills. We can use him flexibly, more defensively, in midfield, but also on the wing as a striker,” Swiss coach Murat Yakin said of his young star’s qualities. “He’s a street footballer, the kind who needs to be given freedom. Offensively, he has complete freedom. You saw that today – he can apply pressure, he has good dribbling skills and he can finish.” IANS

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