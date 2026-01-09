Sports

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup: Virender, Prakash named in match official panel

India’s Virender Sharma and Prakash Bhatt are among 21 match officials named for the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Dubai: India’s Virender Sharma, Prakash Bhatt have been named among the 21 match officials announced for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, set to be staged across Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15.

“A total of 17 umpires and four match referees from the ICC International Panels of Umpires and Referees have been appointed for the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, with officials representing 13 different nationalities for the tournament kicking off on January 15,” ICC said in a statement.

The umpiring panel includes two officials from the host nation Zimbabwe, with former international cricketer Forster Mutizwa, who played 21 matches across formats for Zimbabwe, set to officiate alongside compatriot Iknow Chabi. IANS

