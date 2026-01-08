Our mindset will remain the same: Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that her team’s mindset heading into the Women’s Premier League (WPL) remains the same: to win, just like the previous edition. MI is the most successful franchise in the tournament, having claimed the title twice, in 2023 and 2025.

MI had a successful mega-auction ahead of the forthcoming season and managed to retain their core players while also adding depth to their squad by roping in some quality Indian domestic cricketers.

With several new names emerging in the circuit, MI and India skipper Harmanpreet said that she and the management were happy with the addition of new talent in the team, given the massive pool of players available in the country. (IANS)

