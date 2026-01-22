India hits record-extending 44th 200-plus score in T20Is, Abhishek Sharma scripts history

Nagpur: Team India registered their record-extending 44th 200-plus score in Men’s T20I cricket on Wednesday. The Men in Blue achieved this feat during the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

In the first T20I, India hammered 238/7 batting first, their 44th 200-plus score in T20I cricket. South Africa are second with eight 200-plus scores in the format, followed by Australia with seven and Sri Lanka with six. India’s 44th 200-plus score is also the most in T20 cricket, surpassing Somerset, who have notched up 40 200-plus totals in the shortest format.

Abhishek Sharma scripts history: After playing a blistering knock of 84 runs off 35 balls, including five fours and eight towering sixes, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma shattered the record of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell to become the fastest player to reach the 5000-run landmark in T20 cricket in terms of balls.

Abhishek Sharma reached the landmark in 2988 deliveries, whereas all-rounder Andre Russell reached it in 2942 balls. (ANI)

Also Read: 2nd edition of Aizawl International Half Marathon on February 14