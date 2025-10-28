ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma replaces injured Pratika Rawal

Navi Mumbai: Opener Shafali Verma has been approved as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal in India’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the ICC confirmed on Monday.

The ICC’s Event Technical Committee gave its approval after Rawal was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury sustained while fielding in India’s last league match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has approved Shafali Verma as a replacement for Pratika Rawal in the India squad,” the ICC statement added. IANS

