Zampa to miss start of T20I series vs India; Sangha named replacement

MELBOURNE: Adam Zampa will miss the start of Australia’s five-match T20I series against India, beginning Wednesday, with leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha named as his replacement.

Zampa and his wife Harriet are expecting their second child, and the leg-spinner will not travel with the team. He featured in the last two ODIs against India after missing the opening game in Perth.

Sangha will link up with the squad in Canberra, where the first match will be played. The 23-year-old has represented Australia in seven T20Is, taking 10 wickets at an average of 24.90, but has not featured at the international level since 2023. He was recently part of the Australia A squad that played three One-Dayers against India A in Kanpur, where he took seven wickets in the series.

With an eye on the Ashes series later in November, Australia has made several changes to its T20I squad. Josh Hazlewood will play only the first two matches, while Sean Abbott will leave after the third. Injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to rejoin the squad from the third match, and Ben Dwarshuis will be available from the fourth.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Mahli Beardman will replace Hazlewood from the third game. Agencies

