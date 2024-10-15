Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) defends decision to drop senior players for England Test

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has backed its decision to drop the star quartet, batter Babar Azam, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, and star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah from the squad for the remaining two Tests against England.

On Sunday, the world of cricket was taken by surprise after Pakistan announced its decision to bring in youngsters in place of the established stars after enduring a historic defeat by an innings and 47 runs in the series opener.

The PCB stated that the decision to axe players from the squad has been made in the best interest of Pakistan’s cricket, Geo News reported, citing The News.

A PCB spokesperson backed the board’s decision by stating that the players were “spared from the team to give them rest so that they can come back afresh”.

The decision came after the PCB announced the decision of reconstituting the men’s selection committee. Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali and Hassan Cheema were appointed as the new members of the selection committee.

The experienced quartet have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, fast bowler Mohammad Ali, off-spinner Sajid Khan and uncapped Kamran Ghulam. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selector Mohammad Yousuf resigns due to 'personal reasons'

Also Watch: