If they don’t want to come, it doesn’t matter, says Saqlain Mushtaq on India playing CT in Pakistan

New Delhi: Amidst uncertainty on whether India will travel to Pakistan to play 2025 Champions Trophy matches, former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq said it does not matter to him whether or not the visitors’ will come to the country for the eight-team tournament.

Pakistan were hosts’ of Men’s Asia Cup 2023, but with India refusing to travel, it meant Sri Lanka were roped in as the venue to stage the tournament in a hybrid model. India has not played in Pakistan since 2008 Men’s Asia Cup due to security concerns.

“It’s simple. If India wants to come, they can. If they don’t want to come, it doesn’t matter. There’s no point in making a fuss about it. This won’t make either party good or bad. This is ICC’s event, and they will look into this matter, as they should,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Mushtaq, a former head coach of the Pakistan team, also spoke about how the current team management should look to appoint a new captain of the side post a disappointing group-stage exit in 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, while lamenting the lack of long-term vision in previous appointments.

“Many people are saying that he (Babar Azam) should quit captaincy and play as a regular player. But all these voices are coming from outside, from people who are watching and listening to things from the outside. These are comments from outsiders. We shouldn’t listen to the voices of those outside.” IANS

