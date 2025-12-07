If you’re asked to help your teammate, you’ve got to do it: Jenson Button

NEW DELHI: Four years on from the chaos and controversy of Abu Dhabi 2021, Formula One once again finds itself hurtling toward a season-defining showdown. But this time, the script is very different. Max Verstappen, now accustomed to sealing titles with races to spare, arrives at the finale flanked on both sides by McLaren challengers. Lando Norris leads the standings, Oscar Piastri lurks just behind, and for the first time in years, Verstappen is the hunter rather than the runaway champion.

It’s the kind of high-stakes, three-way fight that the F1 last witnessed in 2010, when Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber, and Sebastian Vettel—the eventual winner—were firmly in contention ahead of the last race. Jenson Button, who witnessed that historic title race in Abu Dhabi as a competitor, knows exactly how pressure can twist a season’s final chapter. “It was an incredible title showdown in Abu Dhabi,” Button told select media ahead of Sunday’s finale.

“Sebastian was third behind his teammate Mark Webber and a long way behind Fernando Alonso. So it just shows you how much can change in this race. If you can deal with that pressure in the right way, there’s a lot to win and lose,” said the 2009 F1 champion.

As someone who has defended a championship lead, Button stressed how challenging the pressure can be in the front. “It’s very easy to think, ‘Just take it easy, don’t make mistakes.’ But the moment you start driving like that, that’s when mistakes happen,” he said. Agencies

