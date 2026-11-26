Shillong : Zomuansanga and Laldawngzuala scored a goal each as Nagaland United SC continued their impressive away form with a 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong FC in a thrilling Northeast derby in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday.

Zomuansanga and Laldawngzuala scored in the first half to give the visitors a two-goal advantage, while Tremiki Lamurong pulled one back for Shillong in the second half.

The result takes Nagaland United to second place in the standings with nine points and a game in hand, while Shillong Lajong slip to sixth with seven points from five matches. The fixture was the first meeting between the two sides in the Indian Football League. Zomuansanga was awarded the Man of the Match honour for his performance.

Nagaland United made a confident start and looked the more settled side in the opening exchanges, threatening the Shillong defence through Zomuansanga and winger Vincent Lalduhawma. Their early pressure paid off in the 11th minute when they took the lead.

Off a free-kick near the halfway line, Eric Remruatpuia played the ball to PC Pazawna, who found Vincent on the right. The winger accelerated down the flank before delivering an excellent cross into the box, where Zomuansanga arrived to connect and guide the ball into the net.

The visitors doubled their advantage six minutes later. Laltlanzova delivered a fine cross from the left, finding Laldawngzuala unmarked inside the box. The forward made no mistake with his header, directing the ball into the near post to make it 2-0.

Lajong returned one in the 63rd minute. Midfielder Damaitphang Lyngdoh laid the ball off for Tremiki, who struck powerfully towards goal. His effort took a deflection off a Nagaland defender and found the back of the net, reducing the deficit to 2-1. (IANS)

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