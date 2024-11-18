Iga Swiatek leads Poland comeback over Czechs to set up Billie Jean King Cup semifinal against Italy

NEW DELHI: Iga Swiatek won in singles and doubles to lead Poland’s 2-1 comeback against the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday.

Poland will meet Italy in the semifinal after Jasmine Paolini likewise won her singles and doubles matches to lead Italy back to a 2-1 win over Japan.

Marie Bouzkova beat Magdalena Frech 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead on the indoor hard court in Malaga’s Palacio del Deportes.

The second-ranked Swiatek leveled the score after she held on for a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-5 win over Linda Noskova.

The five-time Grand Slam winner then went back on the court after a short break to help Katarzyna Kawa beat Katerina Siniakova, the world’s top-ranked doubles player, and Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4.

“Let’s enjoy this one. For sure it was an exhausting day and some really tough matches, but I am really happy we won that last one,” Swiatek said.

She added that she hadn’t played doubles in three years and praised Kawa’s well-placed passing shots in the doubles lane as key to victory.

Swiatek showed no sign that she was worn down by the back-to-back matches that combined for three hours and 50 minutes of playing time. The Polish pair converted all four break chances and hit more winners, 29-18, than the Czechs.

Poland is seeking its first title. The Czech Republic is an 11-time champion, second only to the United States’ 18 titles. Agencies

