ILT20 exposure lays strong foundation for UAE's World Cup campaign

DUBAI: The International League T20 continues to play a meaningful role in strengthening UAE cricket, with the recently concluded fourth season offering players sustained exposure to high-intensity competition alongside leading international names, according to a release.

As attention turns to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, several UAE players who featured in the ILT20 will represent the nation on the global stage, building on the experience and confidence gained during the ILT20.

Muhammad Waseem, who secured the coveted Blue Belt (Best UAE Player) for the fourth-year running, amassing 370 runs in 13 innings as MI Emirates made their way to the final, will lead the UAE team.

"Every season, the ILT20 gives UAE players great competitive exposure. Whether you are an experienced player or a prospect, time out in the middle is the most important thing for any player. Adding to that is the fact that you are surrounded by some of the best cricketing minds in the world for over a month. It really helps you understand your game and read match situations. We now hope we can execute those learnings as we head into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," said Waseem. (ANI)

