Inauguration of TCA Arena is a significant milestone for cricket in Tanzania: Jay Shah

Dar Es Salaam: International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah has termed the inauguration of the brand-new TCA Arena as a "significant milestone" for cricket in Tanzania, adding that the country's rapid emergence as a key player in the sport's global expansion is a positive development.

“The inauguration of the TCA Arena is a significant milestone for cricket in Tanzania and demonstrates what can be achieved through vision, commitment and strong collaboration.

"The progress made by the Tanzania Cricket Association is remarkable. TCA have shown great ambition and determination in developing a modern cricket facility while continuing to expand participation, strengthen its workforce and create better opportunities for players across the country,” said Shah in an ICC statement on Monday.

The historic inauguration comes just days before Tanzania host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2026 from August 8-18, with the new TCA Arena acting as the principal venue for the international tournament. IANS

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