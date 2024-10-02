IND VS BAN: India consolidate top spot in World Test Championship (WTC) Table

Kanpur: India's series victory over Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur further solidified their position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

With the seven-wicket win, India improved their point percentage to an impressive 74.24 while Bangladesh’s defeat dropped them to seventh position with 34.38 per cent, placing them behind South Africa and New Zealand, placed fifth and sixth respectively.

Australia with a point percentage of 62.50 sit in second place after eight wins in 12 games, followed by Sri Lanka (third), England (fourth) with 55.56 and 42.19 point percentage, respectively.

Next up, India will face New Zealand in a home series as they continue their march in the WTC. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will have a chance to regroup as they prepare to host South Africa. IANS

