Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar as fastest batter to reach 27,000 international runs

Kanpur: India's star batter Virat Kohli has become the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh here at the Green Park Stadium on Monday. Kohli leapfrogged legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's record (623 innings) as he achieved the feat in just 594, the only cricketer ever to finish 27000 international runs in under 600 outings.

The other batters to complete the 27,000 runs in international cricket are ex-Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (648 innings) and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (650 innings). Kohli scored a quick-fire 47 off 35 balls against Bangladesh before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan.

Kohli has accumulated 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs, along with 8,918 runs in Test cricket. In T20Is, he amassed 4,188 runs before announcing his retirement after India's triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup in June. (IANS)

Also Read: 'Don't be afraid to go over the top': Ravi Shastri's advice to Virat Kohli

Also Watch: