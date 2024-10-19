SL VS WI: Allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe named in Sri Lanka’s ODI squad for Windies

Pallekle: Fast-bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe has been named in Sri Lanka’s 16-man squad, replacing Chamika Karunaratne for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies.

Wickramasinghe was earlier named in a T20I squad against the West Indies but was replaced by Dunith Wellalage when spin-friendly surfaces became the norm.

Sri Lanka also bring in Jeffrey Vandersay in the spin attack spearheaded by Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, with Vandersay and Wellalage providing additional options.

In the pace department, Mohamed Shiraz retained his place. Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka returned after missing the West Indies T20I series due to injury. However, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who played all three T20Is against West Indies, has been omitted from the ODI squad. Asitha Fernando rounds out the pace attack. IANS

