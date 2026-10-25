India 'A' drawn with Pakistan 'A' in Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament

New Delhi: India ‘A’ have been drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan ‘A’ in Group B of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, to be held in Doha from November 19 to 29. Nepal and the United Arab Emirates complete the rest of the group, with India ‘A’.

India ‘A’ will open their campaign against Nepal on November 20 at 1 pm local time before taking on the UAE on November 24 in a clash starting at 9 am local time. India ‘A’ will play the marquee clash against Pakistan ‘A’ on November 22 at 1 pm local time. Pakistan ‘A’ will face the UAE on November 20 and take on Nepal on November 24.

The UAE and Nepal will meet each other on November 22. Group A comprises Sri Lanka ‘A’, Bangladesh ‘A’, Afghanistan ‘A’ and Hong Kong, China. The tournament will be hosted by the Qatar Cricket Association (QCA), with matches to be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) ground. IANS

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