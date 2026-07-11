India ‘A’ tour to Nepal confirmed for December T20 series in Kirtipur

Edinburgh: The India ‘A’ men’s cricket team will tour Nepal for a three-match T20 series in December this year, said Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) in a statement on Friday. All three fixtures of the series will be staged at the Tribhuvan University (TU) International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The tour was finalized on the sidelines of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Annual Conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, following a meeting between Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand, CAN Secretary Paras Khadka, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia.

According to the schedule agreed upon by the two boards, India ‘A’ will take on Nepal in the first game on December 9. The subsequent second and third T20 matches are scheduled to be played on December 11 and December 13 respectively. IANS

Also Read: Harry Brook, Phil Salt power England to crushing nine-wicket win over India to seal T20I series