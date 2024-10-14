India aim to take Kho Kho to Olympics and Asiad: President Sudhanshu Mittal

New Delhi: India are set to host the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in 2025 and the event will not only be a spectacle but also act as the country’s bid to take the sport to the Olympics and the Asian Games, said Kho Kho Federation president Sudhanshu Mittal.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup will see 24 countries participating after receiving entries from 34 countries for both men’s and women’s competitions.

“The excitement is at its peak. For us at the KKFI, to be given an opportunity by the International Kho Kho Federation to host the first Kho Kho World Cup, we’re really indebted to them. It’s both for the men and women and the kind of response we’ve received is monumental. It’s a matter of pride that 54 countries are playing the sport. 34 countries have sent their entries for men and women,” Mittal told IANS on Sunday. (IANS)

