India batter Hanuma Vihari joins Tripura for 2025-26 domestic season

New Delhi: India batter Hanuma Vihari has joined Tripura as one of their three professional players for the 2025-26 domestic season, confirmed Tripura Cricket Association Secretary, Subrata Dey, to IANS on Tuesday.

Vihari, who was named Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Andhra Premier League, received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

"Yes, Vihari has been signed up by us for the upcoming domestic season. We expect his signing to go well for the team. With him in the mix, we expect the team to qualify for knockouts of domestic competitions this year," Subrata Dey told IANS.

IANS understand that the names of Swapnil Singh, Vijay Shankar and Mandeep Singh, who turned out for Tripura last season after leaving Punjab, are in consideration for the remaining two professional players spots.

"Two other professional players will also be roped in by the association and the meeting for selecting them is still ongoing. The names of other two professional players signed up for the season will be out later this evening."

On joining Tripura, Vihari cited playing all three formats as the main reason behind the move. (IANS)

