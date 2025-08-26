Sports Minister Mandaviya unveils the Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 Trophy

New Delhi: Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday unveiled the glittering Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 trophy here, marking the countdown to the tournament’s 12th edition, scheduled to be held from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

The Rajgir edition is set to be historic, being the first major international hockey tournament hosted in Bihar, adding to the growing sporting stature of the state. Also present on the occasion of the trophy unveiling on Monday evening were Harbinder Singh - three-time Olympic medallist, Ashok Dhyanchand - bronze medallist at the 1972 and the 1975 World Cup winner, Zafar Iqbal - gold medallist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, as well as officials from the Bihar State Government and Hockey India. IANS

