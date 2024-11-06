India batter Smriti Mandhana closes gap to third place in ICC Women's ODI player rankings

Dubai: India batter Smriti Mandhana, who won the Player of the Match award for 100 off 122 in the third ODI against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, has closed the gap to Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, who sits in third spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI player rankings update released on Tuesday.

Mandhana, who is placed in the fourth spot, has added 23 rating points and reached a tally of 728, just five less than Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu in the list led by Natalie Sciver-Brunt of England with 760 rating points. South African Laura Wolvaardt (756) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (760) are safely sitting at the top of the rankings.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, meanwhile, has moved back into the top 10 in the batter's list after an unbeaten 59 in the final match of their ICC Women’s Championship series in Ahmedabad. (IANS)

