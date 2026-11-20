Auckland: India’s men’s hockey team opened its 2026 India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event campaign with a 3-2 win over the host on Thursday, after a hard-fought contest at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland.

New Zealand went ahead in the 25th minute when Jonty Elmes converted a penalty corner. India replied almost at once, with Uttam Singh scoring a field goal to level the match, also in the 25th minute.

The visitors pressed forward in the second half and went ahead in the 38th minute through a field goal from Shardanand Tiwari. Captain Sanjay then made it 3-1 in the 43rd minute, converting a penalty corner.

New Zealand kept pushing and pulled one back in the 55th minute, when Sam Hiha scored a field goal. India defended its lead through the closing stages to take the win and start the three-match series on a positive note.

India will play New Zealand again on Saturday, with the third match on Sunday. Agencies

Also Read: Harmer, Rabada Lead South Africa to Nine-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh in First Test